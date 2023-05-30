AI Magic: Nvidia’s CEO says ‘anyone can become a Programmer’

Nvidia Corp's CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said that Artificial Intelligence has ended the 'digital divide' across the world. Speaking at the Computex forum in Taipei, Huang said that AI has ushered in a new era of computing, making it possible for anyone to become a programmer by simply speaking to a computer.

“Every single computing era you could do different things that weren’t possible before, and artificial intelligence certainly qualifies. Everyone is a programmer now – you just have to say something to the computer," he told the audience in Taipei.

Nvidia has rapidly emerged as the world's most valuable listed semiconductor company, owing to its pivotal role as a leading supplier of chips and computing systems for AI. The company's chips power a wide range of AI applications, including the popular language model ChatGPT, and have garnered immense demand from various industries. Most notably, Nvidia's AI chips have enabled companies like Microsoft to enhance their search engines, such as Bing, with human-like chat features.

With the programming barrier significantly lowered, the ease of use and accessibility of AI technology has contributed to its exponential progress. Huang confidently stated that the AI revolution would touch every industry, enabling businesses and individuals to achieve previously thought impossible feats, Reuters reported.

At the Taipei event, Huang showcased the capabilities of AI by demonstrating a program that composed a short pop song lauding Nvidia with minimal instruction. This example exemplified the potential for AI to generate creative and engaging content, capturing the audience's attention worldwide.

During his speech, Huang unveiled a series of innovative applications, including a strategic partnership with WPP, the world's largest advertising group. The collaboration aims to leverage generative AI-enabled content for digital advertising, providing advertisers with advanced tools to create captivating campaigns.

While the demand for Nvidia's AI chips continues to surge, the company has faced challenges in meeting this growing appetite. The scarcity of graphics processing units (GPUs), integral to AI systems, has drawn comparisons to the difficulty of acquiring illicit drugs. Nvidia is proactively addressing these supply chain challenges and ensuring that the market's hunger for AI chips is adequately satisfied.