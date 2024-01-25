70pc of India Inc. found joy at work in 2023, but here's what needs tuning 

A recent survey by Indeed reveals that in 2023, a whopping 70 per cent of employees reported feeling happy and content at work. But that leaves another 30 per cent with some level of dissatisfaction. What makes the difference? And how can companies tap into the "joy at work" formula?

The Manager's Touch: A Key Ingredient

The survey points to a clear culprit for workplace blues: a lack of managerial involvement. A staggering 95 per cent of employees believe their manager holds the key to their happiness.

Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India, emphasises, "Data shows that prioritising employee happiness leads to better performance and engagement, ultimately driving business success."

The research further underscores the importance of supportive managers who offer guidance and encouragement. Employees also crave meaningful work that adds purpose to their daily work. Feeling like they're using their skills and facing challenges that lead to a sense of achievement are also crucial happiness boosters.

Beyond the Paycheck: The Perks of Purpose

While salary and benefits remain crucial, the survey reveals that employees value more than just the bottom line. A positive work culture and interactions are highly desired, along with alignment with the company's ideology and strategies, its vision for growth, and even its reputation.

Small, Medium, or Large: Happiness Hangs in the Balance

Interestingly, the survey finds that both small and large organisations have higher levels of happy employees, while medium-sized ones struggle slightly more. This suggests that focusing on building a strong company culture and nurturing individual growth might be key for mid-sized companies.

Work-Life Harmony: The Sweet Spot

The survey also highlights the importance of work flexibility. With the rise of remote work and hybrid models, offering employees control over their schedules can be a major happiness booster.

The Recipe for Workplace Joy: A Multi-Ingredient Approach