6 Income Tax deadlines every Indian taxpayer must track In 2026

If you ask most Indian taxpayers when the income tax deadline is, the answer is always July 31. That answer is incomplete in 2026. Budget 2026 restructured the ITR filing calendar, creating a tiered system of deadlines based on the type of return being filed rather than a single date for everyone. The result is a compliance calendar that runs from July 31 all the way to March 31, 2027 — and missing the right date for your category can mean penalties, loss of tax benefits, and in some cases, a return that cannot be revised even if you find an error later.

Deadline 1 — July 31, 2026: Salaried Filers And Investors

The July 31 deadline applies to individuals and HUFs filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 for FY 2025-26. This covers salaried employees, pensioners, and investors with capital gains, dividend income, or multiple house properties — anyone whose income does not include business or professional earnings. Missing July 31 means a late filing fee of Rs 5,000 for those with income above Rs 5 lakh, or Rs 1,000 for those below. More significantly, taxpayers who miss this date permanently lose the right to carry forward capital losses or house property losses to offset against future income. That loss of carry-forward benefit cannot be recovered by filing late.

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Deadline 2 — August 31, 2026: Small Business And Freelancers

This is the most significant new date introduced by Budget 2026. Taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 with business or professional income that does not require a statutory audit now have until August 31, 2026. This group includes freelancers, consultants, doctors, lawyers, architects, small traders, and professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme. Previously, these taxpayers shared the July 31 deadline with salaried filers, creating a filing rush for people whose income records take longer to compile. The extra month is designed to reduce errors and last-minute compliance pressure for India's growing self-employed population.

Deadline 3 — October 31, 2026: Audit Cases

Businesses and professionals whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income Tax Act — typically those with turnover above the specified thresholds — have until October 31, 2026 to file. This deadline covers ITR-3 and ITR-4 filers in audit-mandatory categories, as well as companies filing ITR-6 and partnership firms filing ITR-5 that require statutory audit. The audit report itself — filed in Form 3CA or 3CB along with Form 3CD — must also be submitted before the October 31 deadline, meaning the entire audit process needs to be completed well before the month-end.

Deadline 4 — November 30, 2026: Transfer Pricing Cases

The November 30 deadline applies to businesses involved in international transactions or specified domestic transactions that require a transfer pricing report under Section 92E of the Income Tax Act. These are typically larger companies, multinationals, and businesses with cross-border related-party transactions. The transfer pricing accountant's report in Form 3CEB must be filed by November 30, and the ITR itself must also be submitted by this date. This is the last of the four filing deadlines for the assessment year.

Deadline 5 — December 31, 2026: Belated Returns

Taxpayers who missed their applicable deadline — whether July 31, August 31, or October 31 — can still file a belated return until December 31, 2026. However, filing a belated return carries a penalty of Rs 5,000 for taxpayers with income above Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1,000 for those below. Interest continues to accrue on unpaid tax at 1 percent per month under Section 234A from the original deadline. Belated filers also cannot carry forward most types of losses. December 31 is an absolute cut-off — no original return can be filed after this date for FY 2025-26.

Deadline 6 — March 31, 2027: Revised Returns

The most taxpayer-friendly change in the 2026 calendar is this: the window to file a revised return — correcting errors or omissions in an already-filed return — has been extended from December 31 to March 31, 2027. Previously, taxpayers had to spot and correct mistakes in their return by December 31, the same deadline as belated returns. Now, anyone who filed on time but later discovers an error — a missed deduction, an incorrect figure, an unreported income source — has until the last day of the assessment year to correct it. This applies only to taxpayers who filed their original return on or before their applicable deadline.

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