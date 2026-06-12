/'$100 billion in orders, almost no shares': How SpaceX's IPO left retail investors empty-handed

If you placed an order for SpaceX shares ahead of its Nasdaq debut, you were not alone, you were one of roughly $100 billion worth of company. Retail investors flooded brokerages with orders for SPCX stock, betting on a piece of Elon Musk's space empire as it transitioned from the world's most valuable private company to a publicly traded one.

A Generous Allocation, On Paper

SpaceX's IPO structure stood out from the start. Typically, retail investors, ordinary individuals buying through apps like Robinhood, Fidelity, or Schwab, receive only 5 to 10 percent of shares in a major IPO, with the rest going to institutional funds, pension managers, and large asset managers. SpaceX's bankers set aside up to 30 percent of the offering for retail buyers, a figure widely reported as historically generous and seemingly designed to let everyday investors share in the company's growth.

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The Math Doesn't Work Out

But generosity on paper does not survive contact with overwhelming demand. With total retail orders reportedly exceeding $100 billion against a 30 percent slice of an offering that itself raised just over $30 billion, the arithmetic is brutal. Even in the best case, the pool of shares available to retail investors represents a tiny fraction, likely in the low single digits, of what was actually requested. Reports describe the situation starkly: investors who ordered thousands of dollars worth of stock may be allocated only a handful of shares, or in some cases, none at all.

Financial commentators have not been shy about characterizing this dynamic. One widely circulated analysis described the process as ‘the great fleecing of retail investors,’ arguing that the headline-grabbing 30 percent retail allocation functions more as a marketing tool to generate hype and demand than as a genuine pathway for small investors to build meaningful positions.

What Happens to Investors Who Don't Get Shares

For the vast majority of retail applicants who receive partial or zero allocations, the only remaining option is to buy SPCX shares on the open market after trading begins, at whatever price the stock settles at post-debut. Given the frenzy surrounding the listing, that price could be significantly higher than the $135 IPO price, meaning latecomers may end up paying a premium for the same exposure that early institutional allocants got at the offering price.

A Familiar Story With Higher Stakes