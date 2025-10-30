'Milestone quarter': Sundar Pichai reveals Google's bumper earnings amid AI boom

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that Google and its parent company, Alphabet, recorded their first-everUSD 100 billion quarter. He said in a post on X that the "milestone quarter" was achieved as all major business sectors showed robust growth. He said the company's quarterly revenue grew from$50 billion to $100 billion in five years.

"We delivered our first-ever $100B quarter driven by double-digit growth across every major part of our business. Five years ago, our quarterly revenue was $50B," he wrote on X.

He said the company's "full-stack approach to AI" -- with products likeGemini 2.5 Pro, Veo, Genie 3, and Nano -- has driven real momentum.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sundar Pichai said13 million developers have used Google's generative AI models so far. He also announced that Google will soon bring Gemini 3.

Highlighting Google's push for AI, he said the companyrolled out AI Overviews and AI Mode in record time. He said 75 million users are using the models.

Google Cloud also showed solid momentum, with Pichai reporting another quarter of accelerating growth, largely driven by AI-related revenue.

He said YouTube has remained the most-watched streaming platform in the US. YouTube's short-form video feature now earns more revenue per watch hour than traditional in-stream videos, reflecting the platform's shift toward short-form content.

Sundar Pichai also thanked employees and partners worldwide for their contributions.

How much did Microsoft earn?

Microsoft Corporation has also reported a revenue of USD 77.7 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This is an 18 per cent increase year-on-year.