The autonomous vehicle division of Amazon known as Zoox has decided to bring back 258 robotaxis from the streets because a software mistake can cause unanticipated and swift braking. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigated two motorcyclist rear-end collision incidents which prompted this recall decision.

Different versions of the self-driving software that were deployed before November 5th experience this safety recall. Zoox applied new software updates to resolve its software flaw.

NHTSA began its investigation through two reported incidents of Zoox vehicles brusquely braking that caused motorcyclists to collide with the vehicles in May. The NHTSA investigation showed that two main software flaws produced cars to brake excessively while a bicyclist approached the crosswalk at a newly green light. Additionally there was an incorrect collision prediction system that made braking forceful when motorcyclists or bicyclists passed by the rear of the vehicle swiftly.

After implementing software modifications Zoox declared to NHTSA that their vehicles encountered no new accidents. Zoox consented to the recall because it wanted to show transparency to NHTSA and followed their recommended position.

Zoox continues its expansion of testing operations through new city development announcements during the past year. Industry scrutiny over self-driving vehicle development has intensified because of incidents reported by General Motors' Cruise and Google's Waymo.

Waymo summoned its vehicles back after discovering a collision with a utility pole during the previous year. NHTSA keeps examining Zoox's 2022 procedural approval of robotaxis that lack manual driver steering systems.

The notice to recall the self-driving vehicles highlights continuing difficulties and safety risks with developing autonomous driving technology. Public safety depends on continued regulatory oversight together with transparency as the industry continues advancing.