The Trump transition team proposed eliminating a critical automotive safety reporting requirement that could significantly undermine government investigations into vehicle safety, particularly for automated driving systems.

The proposed policy change targets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) standing general order, which mandates that automakers report crashes involving advanced driver-assistance or autonomous driving technologies within 30 seconds of impact. According to a document that has recently come to light, the transition team characterised the requirement as "excessive" data collection.

The recommendation comes amid intense scrutiny of Tesla's automated driving technologies and raises significant questions about transparency in automotive safety reporting. Tesla, led by Elon Musk, has been the primary reporter of crashes under this regulation, accounting for more than 1,500 reported incidents.

NHTSA data reveals a stark safety landscape. Out of 45 fatal crashes reported through October 15th, Tesla was involved in 40. Notable investigations include a 2023 fatal accident in Virginia where a driver using Tesla's "Autopilot" feature collided with a tractor-trailer, and a California incident where an Autopiloted Tesla struck a fire truck, resulting in the driver's death and injuries to four firefighters.

NHTSA officials emphasise the critical importance of this data. Since establishing the rule in 2021, the agency has received and analysed over 2,700 crash reports. These reports have directly influenced ten investigations across six companies and precipitated nine safety recalls involving four different manufacturers.

The proposed elimination of crash reporting requirements appears to align with broader recommendations to "liberalise" autonomous vehicle regulation. Musk himself has advocated for a federal approval process for autonomous vehicles, criticising the current state-level regulatory approach as "incredibly painful".

Experts like Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor specialising in autonomous driving, provide nuanced context. Smith suggests Tesla's high reporting numbers might result from their robust data collection methods and the larger number of vehicles equipped with driver-assistance technologies.

However, Tesla executives reportedly view the reporting requirement as unfair, believing it portrays their vehicles in a misleading safety context. The company has been simultaneously under intense scrutiny, including a Department of Justice criminal probe examining potential misrepresentations of their vehicles' self-driving capabilities.

The Trump transition team's Jason Miller cautioned that these recommendations originated from "outsiders" without direct policy-making authority. Nevertheless, the proposed changes could significantly impact automotive safety transparency if implemented.

The automotive industry remains divided. While the Alliance for Automotive Innovation has criticised the requirement as burdensome, safety advocates argue that such reporting is crucial for identifying potential systemic safety issues in emerging automotive technologies.

As autonomous and semi-autonomous driving technologies continue to evolve, the debate surrounding this reporting requirement underscores the delicate balance between technological innovation and public safety accountability.