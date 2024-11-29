Tokyo, Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. has said that its global vehicle production slid for the ninth consecutive month last month, though the production dip was less steep than previous months. In October, the world’s largest automaker produced 893,164 vehicles around the world, down 0.8 percent compared to the same period in 2013. That was better than a 8% fall in September.

But Toyota's sales surged 1.4 per cent from a year ago to 903,103 vehicles worldwide, driven by a production slump that equaled the company's worst September since the financial crisis.

Challenges in key markets were largely blamed for the drop in production. Output dropped 13 percent in the United States, hit by a four month production stoppage for Grand Highlander and Lexus TX SUV models because of airbag issues. Then, on October 21, manufacturing of those vehicles resumed and Toyota's Indiana plant is expected to return to full production by January.

Production fell 9% in China, pitting against the local automakers. In Thailand meanwhile, Toyota's output was down 13% as demand slowed in the region.

But Japan provided a silver lining, its production rising 8 percent after operations recovered from last year’s disruptions stemming from an accident at a supplier’s facility. About one third of Toyota’s global output is sold in Japan. Production, meanwhile, increased slightly by 2 per cent in Canada and Mexico, helping to offset the stabilization of North American output.

Toyota's production and sales figures exclude vehicles from group companies Hino Motors and Daihatsu, but include vehicles from its luxury Lexus brand.

It has come under scars of global supply chain disruptions and evolving market dynamics and the October figures highlight Toyota's resilience. The automaker continued through its steady improvement in sales and came back from the halt of the production lines, which may put it in position for better performance this month.

Toyota continues to navigate global challenges while maintaining its status as a key player in the automotive industry, showcasing its ability to adapt to fluctuating market conditions.