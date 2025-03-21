The number of Tesla trade-ins reached an all-time high for this month based on Edmunds data because consumers increasingly criticise CEO Elon Musk for his advisory role to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. automotive platform Edmunds showed that Tesla vehicle (2017 model year or newer) comprised 1.4% of all trade-ins on March 15th while reaching 0.4% in March of the previous year. Multiple analysts predict that Tesla trade-in numbers will continue to increase until the end of this month. The percentage of Tesla trade-ins reached 1.2% of the entire vehicle market when Trump completed his first month as president in February.

The current trend suggests March 2018 will become the month with the most extensive record of Tesla trade-ins on Edmunds platforms except when these vehicles were used to purchase new Tesla vehicles or directly obtain other electric vehicles through the manufacturer.

The instance where Musk joined Trump's administration along with his contributions to personnel reductions and humanitarian contract termination has prompted numerous demonstrations and online movements for Tesla vehicle owners to discontinue their vehicle ownership.

Brand loyalty faces uncertainty because Tesla owners are less connected to the brand following Elon Musk's government involvement and depreciation issues while the company continues to expand throughout major cities according to Edmunds' head of insights Jessica Caldwell.

The company Tesla along with Elon Musk neglected to provide statements when contacted about this issue.

Edmunds reports that Tesla vehicle prices for used models have dropped in step with the market values discovered in Hyundai, Kia and Ford EV models. Additional market value decreases may occur when reconditioned trade-ins insert themselves into the market.

Demonstrators have started vandalizing Tesla cars through fires and they are also damaging exhibit spaces and charging stations operated by the company.

The shares of Tesla experienced initial growth after Trump entered office but suffered declining value all the way down from their high point in January.

Data from Edmunds also indicates a decline in consumer consideration of new Teslas, reaching its lowest point since October 2022. Market research firm Cox Automotive estimates a 10% drop in Tesla sales for February.

"These shifts in Tesla consumer sentiment could create an opportunity for legacy automakers and EV startups to gain ground," Caldwell said. "As Tesla brand loyalty and interest waver, those offering competitive pricing, new technology, or simply less controversy could capture defecting Tesla owners and first-time EV buyers."