U.S.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said Monday that Stellantis has agreed to pay USD 4.2 million to settle a CARB investigation into excess emissions. Specifically, the probe sought information regarding vehicles equipped with 3.0 L diesel engines manufactured from 2014 through 2016 that were 2014-2016 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 or 3500 vehicles built on the Fiat global light commercial vehicle architecture. The vehicles were equipped, CARB found, with an unapproved device aimed at bypassing the vehicle’s emissions controls, resulting in the release of about 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides (NOx) into the atmosphere.

Advertisment

It is the second such case against Stellantis. Last year, the automaker paid USD 5.6 million for similar violations regarding autos that run on gas.

Settlement Details

As part of the agreement, Stellantis will:

Advertisment

- Modify emissions control systems in the affected vehicles in compliance with state standards.

- Now owes California's Air Pollution Control Fund close to USD 2 million in civil penalties.

Ongoing Legal Troubles

Advertisment

It’s another in what’s been an increasingly long list of emissions related controversies for the automaker. Last year, in a federal case, FCA US pleaded guilty in June 2022 to criminal conspiracy over diesel emissions fraud in a U.S. Department of Justice plea agreement, resolving to pay USD 300 million in penalties.

In 2019, FCA agreed to pay USD 500 million to settle allegations that it used "defeat device software" to report lower emissions on some 100,000 diesel vehicles sold in the U.S. Of that settlement, California was awarded USD 78 million.

Broader Impact

But, automakers emphasised that they were holding CARB accountable for violating air quality regulations. But excess emissions go beyond it to the point of undermining environmental laws and exacerbate the problems of health and environment of the state.

The settlement underscores California’s ongoing commitment to stringent emissions standards and its aggressive enforcement of penalties to combat air pollution.