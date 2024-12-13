TURIN

Stellantis has confirmed its commitment to meeting European Union carbon reduction targets for 2025, with the company's European chief indicating a comprehensive strategy to avoid potential financial penalties.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, who assumed the European leadership role in October, emphasised the company's determination to comply with EU regulations without incurring fines. The carmaker is set to launch 14 new fully electric models between the latter half of this year and the first half of 2025.

According to EU regulations, Stellantis must increase its electric vehicle (EV) sales in Europe from the current 12% to 21%. The financial stakes are significant, with potential fines of 300 million euros for each percentage point missed.

Imparato outlined two primary strategies for achieving compliance: either increasing electric vehicle sales volumes or reducing sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. He acknowledged the potential drawbacks of reducing ICE vehicle production, including possible production cutbacks and potential job losses.

The company's approach marks a notable shift in strategy. Under previous Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who recently resigned, Stellantis had opposed the European Automobile Manufacturers Association's (ACEA) proposals for relief on intermediate carbon reduction targets.

Imparato highlighted the company's recent decision to rejoin ACEA, signalling a more collaborative approach to addressing industry-wide carbon reduction challenges. The CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards could potentially cost the automotive industry billions of euros in fines if not met.

The comments came in the context of broader discussions about Stellantis's long-term manufacturing plans, including a forthcoming meeting at the Italian Industry Ministry in Rome. Imparato had previously met with unions in Turin to discuss these strategic considerations.

The EU's carbon reduction targets represent a significant challenge for automotive manufacturers, requiring substantial investments in electric vehicle technology and production capabilities. Stellantis's approach demonstrates a proactive strategy to navigate these complex regulatory requirements.

The commitment to electric vehicle expansion reflects broader industry trends, with major manufacturers increasingly focusing on electrification to meet stringent environmental regulations. For Stellantis, this means a significant transformation of its product lineup, with 14 new electric models planned for introduction in the near term.

Financial implications are substantial. The potential fine of 300 million euros per percentage point provides a strong incentive for manufacturers to meet carbon reduction targets. Stellantis's strategy aims to avoid these penalties through a combination of increased EV sales and strategic production management.

The company's approach also highlights the delicate balance between environmental compliance and maintaining current manufacturing capabilities. Imparato's comments suggest a careful consideration of the potential economic impacts of rapid electrification.