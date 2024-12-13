NEW DELHI

Sona Comstar, an Indian auto component manufacturer, is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy by engaging in active discussions with carmakers in China, Japan, and South Korea, signalling a major pivot from its traditional North American and European markets.

Group CEO Vivek Vikram Singh revealed that the company is exploring comprehensive component supply opportunities across electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine vehicle segments in these emerging markets. While declining to name specific carmakers, Singh outlined an ambitious vision to generate more than half of the company's revenues from Eastern markets within five years.

Currently, Europe and North America constitute 66% of Sona Comstar's revenues, with India contributing 28%. The company recognises the strategic importance of this shift, given that the Eastern region, including India, represents nearly half of the global car market.

The move comes against a backdrop of significant market transformations. Light vehicle sales in North America and Europe are projected to decline from 37 million units in 2015 to 34 million this year. In contrast, China's electric vehicle market has shown remarkable growth, with sales of EVs, plug-in hybrids, and extended-range vehicles increasing by 50% in 2024, now accounting for over half of the 20 million cars sold.

Singh acknowledged that the traditional growth model of market share expansion is no longer sufficient. "Growth through market share gains alone is no longer enough," he stated, emphasising the need for strategic market diversification.

The company's expansion strategy extends beyond geographical diversification. Sona Comstar is actively investigating mobility businesses and emerging technologies to ensure sustainable growth over the next decade. This approach builds upon the company's impressive historical performance, having grown nine times over the past nine years by focusing on electrification and market expansion.

With a market valuation exceeding £3.7 billion, Sona Comstar has established itself as a key player in automotive components. The company specialises in manufacturing differential gears that enable vehicle wheels to spin at different speeds and produces starter motors for specific hybrid vehicles.

The firm's current net order book stands at £2.1 billion, with approximately 80% comprising electric vehicle components. This positioning reflects the company's commitment to the rapidly evolving automotive technology landscape.

As part of its diversification strategy, Sona Comstar has already made significant moves. The company acquired Escorts Kubota's railway equipment business earlier this year and is simultaneously investing in businesses specialising in sensors and telematics technologies.

Singh's vision appears centred on radical transformation. "To multiply our current size ninefold again, we need new approaches," he explained, signalling the company's preparedness to venture beyond traditional automotive manufacturing boundaries.