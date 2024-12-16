BERLIN

Porsche SE has issued a stark warning about potential substantial financial impairments, revealing it may write down the value of its Volkswagen stake by up to €20 billion, highlighting the profound challenges facing the automotive industry.

Advertisment

The German holding company, which owns 31.9% of Volkswagen's equity and 53.3% of its voting rights, cited a complex market environment characterised by increasing uncertainties, lower-than-expected demand, and escalating geopolitical tensions as primary factors influencing its financial outlook.

Based on Volkswagen's current market capitalisation, the stake is currently valued at approximately €14.3 billion. However, Porsche SE anticipates an impairment ranging from €7 billion to €20 billion, a significant revision that underscores the mounting pressures within the automotive sector.

The company's financial projections have been complicated by ongoing challenges at Volkswagen, including high operational costs, intense competition from Asian manufacturers, and protracted negotiations with labour unions regarding plant closures and wage restructuring.

Advertisment

Additionally, Porsche SE expects a further impairment of €1 billion to €2 billion on its 12.5% stake in Porsche AG, the luxury carmaker. These estimations are based on rough calculations, reflecting the unprecedented volatility in the current market landscape.

The holding company has withdrawn its previous group result forecast of €2.4 billion to €4.4 billion, now anticipating a "significantly negative" financial outcome for 2024. Despite these challenges, Porsche SE remains committed to dividend distribution for the financial year.

Volkswagen's dividend, a critical cash source for Porsche SE, is projected to decline from €9 to €6.75 per share. This reduction comes in the wake of the carmaker's earnings dropping by a third during the first nine months of 2024, a trend that has raised significant concerns among investors and industry analysts.

Advertisment

Labour unions are applying pressure to further reduce dividends as part of broader cost-cutting strategies. However, Volkswagen's Chief Financial Officer has affirmed the company's commitment to maintaining a dividend payout ratio of at least 30% of earnings after tax.

Financial experts have raised alarm bells about the broader implications for Porsche SE. Analysts predict that a combination of pricing pressures reduced dividends from Chinese joint ventures, and ongoing investment commitments could leave Volkswagen with near-zero free cash flow in the coming years.

The impairment announcement represents more than a financial adjustment; it signals the profound transformations occurring within the global automotive industry. Challenges such as electrification investments, technological disruptions, and shifting market dynamics are forcing traditional automotive giants to reassess their strategic approaches.