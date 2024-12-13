NEW DELHI

A consortium of significant investors has proposed taking India's second-largest clean energy generator, ReNew Energy Global, private in a £2.24 billion transaction, filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission reveal.

The proposed buyout involves major shareholders including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, UAE-based Masdar, ReNew Chairman Sumant Sinha, and a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The group has collectively offered to purchase shares at $7.07 each, representing an 11.5% premium over the company's previous closing price of $6.34 on Nasdaq.

With collective voting rights of 64% in ReNew, the consortium commands a substantial position to potentially execute the privatisation. The valuation is predicated on 398.61 million diluted shares outstanding as of 15 August, according to company documentation.

The proposal arrived after ReNew's stock had already experienced significant market movement, closing 17.7% higher at $7.46 on the day of the announcement, which represents a 5.5% increase above the offered purchase price.

ReNew currently operates 10.3 gigawatts of solar, wind, hydro, and hybrid energy projects across India. Prior to the privatisation offer, the company's stock had depreciated nearly 18% during the current year.

In correspondence with ReNew's lead independent director, the consortium argued that the proposal would provide shareholders with "immediate liquidity not available in the public markets". This statement suggests a strategic approach to addressing potential investor concerns about the company's market performance.

Financial analysis firm CreditSights, a Fitch Group subsidiary, offered nuanced perspectives on the potential delisting. While noting that removal from Nasdaq would result in reduced public disclosures and limit fundraising capabilities in United States public equity markets, the firm also highlighted potential advantages.

The analysis suggested the move could diminish compliance and regulatory expenses, potentially facilitating ReNew's expansion strategies. Furthermore, CreditSights emphasized the potential benefit of introducing Masdar, a reputable UAE state-owned shareholder, which could unlock additional funding channels in the Middle Eastern region.

Masdar itself stated that the proposal "would provide capital investment to support the country's energy transition", indicating alignment with broader renewable energy development objectives.

The privatisation offer, if approved, would precipitate an exit for Japan's primary utility, JERA, which previously owned 11.7% of the company's Class A shares. The current extent of JERA's stake remains unconfirmed.

This development follows the earlier departure of Goldman Sachs, one of ReNew's earliest investors, which sold its entire stake following the company's public listing in 2021.

The proposed transaction underscores the dynamic nature of India's renewable energy sector, reflecting ongoing strategic repositioning among major investors and energy infrastructure providers.