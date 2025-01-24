Keeway India launched the Keeway K300 SF as an exclusive special edition within the K300 lineup through its affiliate firm Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI). Under the launch promotion, the company allows the initial 100 buyers to acquire the K300 SF motorcycle at INR 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it appealing for customers in the 300cc segment.

The K300 SF brings an upgraded version of Keeway's K300N model which integrates aggressive styling and performance advancements to cater to enthusiasts looking for distinctive journeys with intense driving experiences. It will soon be available at authorised dealerships across India.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, said that the Keeway K300 SF demonstrates their dedication to crafting premium motorcycles for specific Indian riding preferences. "The exclusive introductory pricing aims to attract early adopters who desire an upscale yet affordable riding experience on K300 SF," he said.

The K300 SF combines stunning looks with a robust motor performance and sophisticated system capabilities to deliver exceptional versatility. The new launch represents Keeway's ongoing initiative to build a strong brand presence within India's upscale motorcycle segment.

The bike's 292.4cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine provides 27.5 HP at 8,750 RPM while delivering 25 Nm torque at 7,000 RPM. The six-speed transmission mechanism produces smooth and accurate gear changes that support exciting riding experiences. A dual-channel ABS system works alongside disc brakes allowing for excellent stopping ability. The bike benefits from dual USD (upside-down) forks in front coupled with a rear mono-shock suspension system to achieve superior traction during handling and precise ride stability.

In terms of aesthetics, the bike features a sporty streetfighter design combining angular LED lighting along with sculpted tank lines and ergonomic seating arrangement. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels accompanied by tubeless tires for enhanced grip.

The digital instrument console display features all essential operational information ranging from speed and gear setting to fuel quantity.