New Delhi, India

India witnesses an alarming number of road accidents and fatalities every year with winter season making things worse. With approximately 178,000 deaths a year due to accidents, India is among the countries with the highest number of road fatalities. Among the top affected cities, Jaipur stands at the third position with 850 deaths due to road accidents in 2022, as per data from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Advertisment

On Friday morning, at least 11 people died and over 40 were critically injured after an LPG tanker collided with a truck in the Bhankrota area of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The chemicals in the truck caused a massive fire that spread quickly, engulfing several other vehicles nearby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised an ex-gratia of INR 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased while the injured would be given INR 50,000 for treatment. Many victims suffered burns on more than 50% of their bodies while seven have been reported to be on ventilator support.

During the Parliament Winter Session 2024 on Thursday, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addressed his concerns about the road fatalities in the country. “I had stated that by the end of 2024, we would reduce accidents and fatalities by 50%. However, instead of a reduction, the number of accidents and deaths has increased," he admitted.

Advertisment

Facts and Data Around Road Deaths

India accounts for nearly 11% of global road accident deaths and the numbers have been increasing at an alarming rate with around 60% of road fatalities occurring among individuals aged 18 to 34 years. As per statistical data provided by the Road Transport Ministry, a total of 4,61,312 accidents took place in the country in 2022, of which, 32.9% took place on the National Highways (NH). Also, out of the total of 1,68,491 fatalities reported in the same year, 36.2% took place on National Highways.

Advertisment

While Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents on National Highways in 2022, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of persons killed in road accidents. Further analysis of the data reveals that over speeding was the major cause of deaths, accounting for 71.2% of the persons killed, followed by driving on the wrong side, which accounted for 5.4% of the total deaths.

The gender-wise comparison of road accident deaths in 2022 reveals that total number of male killed in road accidents were 1,45,177 (86.2%) while female were 23,314 (13.8%). Of the total road traffic injuries in the same year, 67.8% deaths occurred in rural areas and 32.2% in urban areas.

Most Common Causes of Road Accidents in Winters

Winter weather exacerbates road hazards, increasing accidents. Reduced visibility, often caused by fog, limits drivers’ ability to see beyond a few meters, leading to collisions. Misjudging distances and the speed of other vehicles frequently causes rear-end crashes or vehicles veering off the road.

Slippery roads from morning dew or frost present another risk. Wet or frozen roads compromise tyre traction, especially for vehicles with worn-out tyres or lacking safety features like ABS. Sudden braking on such surfaces often results in skidding and accidents.

Driver fatigue is also significant. Longer hours of darkness and cold weather push drivers to their limits, impairing reaction times and decision-making. Over-speeding compounds these issues, as many fail to adjust their speed for conditions like fog or ice. Speeding combined with reduced visibility often leads to severe accidents.

India’s road safety statistics show regional disparities. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh have the highest per capita road traffic death rates, while West Bengal and Bihar have the lowest. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu account for nearly half of all road traffic fatalities.

India faces challenges meeting the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety objective to halve traffic deaths by 2030. Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of unintentional injury deaths, with over-speeding responsible for 75.2% of fatalities, driving on the wrong side 5.8%, and driving under the influence 2.5%. Stricter enforcement, better infrastructure, and public awareness are essential.

Vehicle Segments Most Prone to Winter Accidents

Among the vehicles categories involved in road accidents in 2022, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in total accidents and fatalities, for the second consecutive year. The risk increases during the winter season due to various factors such as poor stability in fog, limited visibility, reduced traction in cold and rider exposure to elements, among others.

Light vehicles comprising of cars, jeeps and taxis together come at distant second in terms of vehicle categories more prone to road accidents. Being lighter in weight affects stability of these vehicles whereas limited ground clearance affects their ability to tackle tough terrains, especially during winters. These models also offer very basic safety features and basic traction control systems in their entry level models, not providing enough safety on Indian road conditions.

Commercial trucks and mini commercial vehicles also face accident risks in foggy weather due to longer braking distance, blind spot challenges in fog, overloading, driver fatigue, limited visibility systems and maintenance gaps, among others.

In terms of road-user categories, the share of two-wheeler riders in total fatality has been the highest (44.5%) during 2022, followed by the pedestrian road-users with 19.5% of persons killed in road accidents.

Peak Accident Times During Winter Months

In 2022, the evening hours between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM emerged as the most perilous period on Indian roads, accounting for 20.4% of all road accidents. This trend has remained consistent over the past five years, highlighting the heightened risks during this time frame. The second most hazardous period was the late afternoon, between 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM, contributing to 17.3% of road accidents.

The data underscores a clear pattern: afternoons and evenings are the most dangerous times to be on the road. These intervals coincide with peak traffic hours, as people commute home from work or school and roads witness increased congestion. Reduced visibility during twilight and nighttime, coupled with driver fatigue and distractions, further exacerbate the risk of accidents.

Conversely, the hours between midnight and 6:00 AM saw the least number of accidents, likely due to lower traffic volumes. However, this period is not without risks, as factors like drowsy driving and poor lighting can still pose dangers.

Understanding these patterns is crucial for targeted road safety initiatives, including awareness campaigns, improved lighting, and stricter enforcement of traffic rules during high-risk hours.

Tips to Avoid Road Accidents in Winters

Driving in winters can be very challenging due to reduced visibility, slippery road conditions, cold environment and unpredictable weather conditions. Thus, following certain guidelines such as maintaining speed limits, defrosting windshield, etc., can help avoid accidents, especially on busy highways.

One should always prepare the vehicle for winters before the onset of the season by ensuring that the tyres have adequate tread depth, fluid levels are adequate and the battery is in a good condition. Apart from this, it is important to alter the driving style for the season as there is dense fog around and the visibility is at the lowest. Drivers should drive slow, maintain a safe distance with other vehicles, use gentle controls and engage proper lighting.

It is also necessary to stay vigilant of the weather and road conditions, especially if you are planning a long trip with family or alone. One must be up to date about landslides, snow fall or slippery surfaces in the vicinity so that unnecessary trips can be avoided.

Engaging relevant safety features can also help avoid accidents during winters. Features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) can be engaged for safer braking and handling of the vehicle. Use of seat belts for all seats, including child seats will help avoid any injury in case of sudden braking or collision.

The Jaipur-Ajmer highway accident highlights the pressing concern for road safety in India and how we are much behind the target for reducing road fatalities in the country.