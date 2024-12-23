Tokyo, Japan

In the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the next generation SP125, defining new benchmarks. The new SP125 is compliant with upcoming OBD2B emission regulations and is sporty by design, using modern tech, loaded with all the current market goodies a rider would need in today's tech-savvy world. The ex showroom price of the car is starting from INR 91,771 (Delhi).

Speaking at the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President, and CEO of HMSI, expressed excitement about the introduction of the updated model. “The new OBD2B-compliant SP125 showcases our commitment to customer satisfaction by delivering value and innovation in the 125cc segment,” he said.

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, highlighted the SP125’s consistent appeal. “With advanced features like Bluetooth navigation, voice assist, and USB Type-C charging, the SP125 is designed to meet the demands of modern riders. Its stylish updates will undoubtedly captivate the youth and redefine the segment,” Mathur added.

Features and Upgrades

The new SP125 is sportier than ever, with aggressive tank shrouds, a chrome muffler cover, new graphics and an all LED headlamp and taillamp. On the motorcycle, instead of a full instrument cluster, there's now a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and the Honda RoadSync app allows navigation and voice assist. Furthermore, a USB Type-C port allows for charging of on the go devices.

The SP125 is powered by a 124cc single cylinder fuel injected engine which is OBD2B compliant. It is drives 8 kw of power and 10.9 Nm of torque with a 5 speed gearbox and an idling stop system to be more efficient.

Pricing, Variants and Availability

The 2025 SP125 is available in two variants—Drum and Disc with prices of ₹91,771 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and ₹1,00,284 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. Customers can choose from five striking colors: Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Axis Grey Metallic.

Now available across HMSI dealerships nationwide, the new SP125 also holds promise of combining style, innovation and affordability when it comes to meeting Indian riders’ requirements.