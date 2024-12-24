Gurugram

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the new OBD2B compliant 2025 SP160 with the intent to capture the heart of young tech savvy riders. This new SP160 boasts of a bold design, enhanced features, and robust performance, starting at INR 1,21,951 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Advertisment

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO of HMSI, commented on the launch, saying: 'Since the launch of the SP160, it has been well received and with this update, we are delivering an even higher level of riding experience'. The SP160 caters to todays riders with an OBD2B compliant engine and state of the art TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Inspired by ambitious young enthusiasts boy, SP160 brings style, performance and technology in a single package, said Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing. The introduction of the updated model will redefine benchmarks in the 160cc premium commuter segment.”

The SP160 exhibits a sporty and practical aesthetic. Other highlights include a new LED headlamp, the muscular fuel tank with sporty shrouds and an undercowl that I would describe as aerodynamic, bold muffler with chrome cover and a stylish LED taillamp.

Advertisment

It is offered in two variants, Single Disc and Double Disc, with four distinct color options: Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Tech-Forward Connectivity

The second version of the SP160 sports a 4.2″ TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity that is provided via the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can use turn by turn navigation, call & SMS alerts, music playback, and more through this integration. It also features a USB Type C charging port for added convenience during rides.

Advertisment

Power and Performance

Powered by an OBD2B compliant 162.71cc single cylinder fuel injected engine, the SP160 produces 6.6HP. Engine comes with 9.7 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 14.8 Nm of torque at 5250 RPM, which team up perfectly with a 5 speed gearbox for consistent and seamless performance.

Available nationwide, the SP160 comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,21,951 for the Single Disc variant and ₹1,27,956 for the Double Disc.