New Delhi, India

Honda Cars India has launched the third-generation Amaze compact sedan in India, marking its global debut. The vehicle will be available in three variants - V, VX and ZX - at a starting and introductory price of INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latter two trims have been priced from INR 9,09,900 and INR 9,69,900 (both introductory and ex-showroom).

Advertisment

New Honda Amaze exterior highlights:

The exterior gets a wider and bold stance with a new impactful front fascia and strong shoulder line. The wide, robust front and strong bumper creates a bold and confident appearance. It gets advanced and distinctive LED headlights and taillights, adding a modern, iconic touch. Further, the Shark Fin Antenna, Diamond Cut R15 Alloy Wheels, Power folding and Power adjustable ORVM with LED turn indicators give the vehicle a sporty appeal.

The vehicle comes in six exterior colour options - Obsidian Blue Pearl (New), Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic.

Advertisment

New Honda Amaze interior highlights:

On the inside, the new Amaze gets better headroom and shoulder room for the rear passengers. It boasts premium Beige & Black two-tone colour coordinated interior with unique instrument panel decoration. It gets a floating 8-inch Advanced HD Display Audio and a 7-inch HD Full Colur TFT Mid Meter. Other features include wireless connectivity on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, one-touch Push Button Start/ Stop, PM 2.5 cabin air purifying filter, rear AC vents, walk away auto lock, among others.

To enhance convenience for passengers, the automaker is also offering smart cabin storage in front and rear doors, centre console and seat back pocket as well as rear armrest with cupholders.

Advertisment

New Honda Amaze engine and connectivity highlights:

The all-new Amaze is powered by an E20 compliant 1.2L 4 Cylinder i-VTEC SOHC petrol engine with both CVT and 5-speed Manual Transmission options. With either option, the engine delivers 66 kW power @ 6 000 rpm and 110 Nm Torque @ 4800 rpm. The new fuel injection-ECU enables the engine to communicate with the vehicle and control Honda SENSING technologies.

The third-gen Amaze comes with intelligent telematics technology with Honda Connect offering 37+ features as well as Industry best 5-year complimentary subscription. Honda Connect works with smart watch devices (Apple Watch OS 4 above & Android Wear OS 2.0 and above) and Alexa remote capability. Features include Geo-Fence Alert, Auto Crash Notification, Service Scheduler, Tow Away Alert, etc.

New Honda Amaze safety highlights:

The new Honda Amaze comes with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Level 2 suite, making it the most affordable passenger car in the Indian market to offer ADAS. The car offers 28+ advanced active and passive safety features with six airbags and 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts as standard across all variants. Some key features of the ADAS suite include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN) and Auto High-Beam (AHB).