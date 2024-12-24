RIO DE JANEIRO

Labour authorities in Brazil have uncovered a disturbing case of worker exploitation involving 163 Chinese nationals at a construction site owned by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD in Bahia state. The workers were found living and working under what officials have classified as "slavery-like conditions", according to statements made by the local labour prosecutor's office on Monday.

Advertisment

The investigation revealed that the workers, who were recruited in China by a third-party firm, had been brought to Brazil through irregular channels. They were subjected to working hours that far exceeded Brazilian legal limits, with many required to work seven consecutive days without proper rest periods. The living conditions provided to these workers were described by authorities as severely substandard and degrading.

In a particularly concerning development, investigators discovered that at least 107 of the workers had their passports confiscated by their employer, effectively restricting their freedom of movement. The workers were required to seek permission before leaving their accommodation, raising serious concerns about their personal liberty and human rights.

Labour inspector Liane Durao, who was involved in the investigation, highlighted significant workplace safety violations at the construction site. "Minimum safety conditions were not being met in the work environment," Durao stated during the official announcement. The combination of dangerous working conditions and excessive working hours posed substantial risks to the workers' health and safety.

Advertisment

Under Brazilian law, the term "slavery-like conditions" encompasses various forms of exploitation, including forced labour, debt bondage, degrading working conditions, and excessive working hours that may endanger workers' health. It also includes any form of work that violates basic human dignity.

The investigation remains active, with authorities yet to issue final determinations regarding fines and penalties. The labour prosecutor's office has not disclosed the identities of the third-party firms responsible for recruiting and managing these workers. When approached for comment, BYD, which has been expanding its operations in Brazil, did not immediately respond to requests for information about the situation.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about labour exploitation in global supply chains and construction projects, particularly involving international workers who may be more vulnerable to abuse due to language barriers, unfamiliarity with local laws, and dependence on their employers for accommodation and legal status in the country.

Advertisment

The discovery comes at a time when Brazil has been strengthening its efforts to combat modern slavery and worker exploitation, with regular inspections and enforcement actions across various industries. The country's comprehensive definition of "slavery-like conditions" allows authorities to address a broad spectrum of exploitative practices that might otherwise fall outside traditional definitions of forced labour.