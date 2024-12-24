Shanghai, China

One of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery producers, China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) has rolled out an innovative EV chassis as safer and more productive platform. The platform is called Panshi, which means 'bedrock' in Chinese and sets new benchmarks for EV performance and safety standards.

Advertisment

Safety as a Cornerstone

The Panshi platform features a battery system that can survive a 120 kph (75 mph) frontal collision without catching fire or exploding, two times faster than the speed that China's New Car Assessment Program tests at — 56 kph. CATL’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Ni Jun added, “No prior case has even been seen for a new energy vehicle to withstand such a high speed frontal pole impact.”

Range on the platform is approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) per charge, ensuring travel capabilities are not compromised whilst also maintaining that high bar for industry standards when it comes to safety.

Advertisment

Premium Makers’ Accelerated Development

The Panshi chassis makes vehicle production much more simple, shortening development times down to 12–18 months compared to the traditional 36 months and substantially lowering costs. CATL Chairman Robin Zeng added that the technology could reduce costs for EV development to as little as USD 10 million, making niche automakers able to break even on cars with just 10,000 sales a year.

CATL, Changan Auto, and Huawei co-owned EV brand Avatr will be the first to manufacture EVs based on Panshi's chassis, though dates of the launch have not been disclosed.

Advertisment

Market Impact and Strategic Collaborations

CATL’s Panshi is a major step in its effort to remake the global EV ecology. Since at least 2020, CATL has been looking into integrating batteries into vehicle chassis, with VinFast, BAIC and Neta brands all signed up to produce vehicles with this tech.

Globally, CATL holds a dominant 37% share in the EV battery market, according to SNE Research. Discussions about Panshi have reportedly included luxury automakers such as Porsche and stakeholders in the UAE exploring local EV brand opportunities.

This innovative chassis may pave the way for new players in the EV space, reducing barriers for automakers and accelerating the global shift toward electric mobility.