Chinese officials and citizens cautiously hope and brace for potential problems as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House. Looming large are memories of a bruising trade war in his first term that had strained U.S.-China economic relations.

Ahead of his inauguration, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other U.S. business leaders met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Washington. State media outlet Xinhua reported that Han stressed China’s desire for U.S. companies to 'take root' in its market, and was referring to life with stable bilateral relations.

Previously, tariffs had been placed on over USD 300 billion worth of Chinese imports in Trump's presidency. He has recently hinted at new duties beyond trade and raised already mounting fears as China's economy suffers from slowing growth. But his apparently conciliatory invitation for Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Monday's inauguration has drawn as a gesture of goodwill. Xi declined but dispatched Vice President Han, a noticeable increment on past inaugural communications by China.

Han, Musk's chief meeting, who Trump put in charge of pushing for alternative of U.S. governance, extended a warm welcome to Tesla and other U.S. firms to take part in China's development while reinforcing ties between China and the U.S. It was attended by leaders from technology, banking and logistics industries, including those from FedEx, who attended the meeting chaired by the company's Rajesh Subramaniam. Kabir said discussions ran overtime and were notably cordial.

'Since Shanghai, Han Zheng is somebody who knows foreign business concerns,' said Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China. "It's a positive signal."

They've been pretty upbeat in recent communications between Trump and Xi. On Friday, Trump said the contact was 'very good,' and Xi said he looks forward to a 'positive beginning' of bilateral relations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning echoed these sentiments at a press briefing, referencing "a new starting point" in U.S.-China relations. As both nations navigate this renewed chapter, the stakes for economic cooperation and geopolitical stability remain high.