Chinese battery manufacturer CATL secured authorisation from China's securities regulator to sell shares in Hong Kong for a minimum sum of USD 5 billion. A share sale from CATL represents Hong Kong's biggest listing since 2018 which indicates a revival of local equity capital markets.

In accordance with a company release CATL intends to bring its share offering to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange through approximately 220 million shares. The fundraising process for TL is projected to bring in USD 5 billion according to sources with direct knowledge which would eclipse the USD 6.2 billion IPO conducted by Kuaishou Technology in 2021.

CATL refused to disclose information regarding the deal size. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing from the company showed that a 7.3 billion-euro (USD 7.53 billion) Hungarian battery plant would be built with some proceeds from the funding.

The Hong Kong equity capital market appears ready for a revival according to recent signs since its sustained inactivity. The recent share sales by Chinese electric vehicle producers Xiaomi and BYD have received over USD 11 billion from investors due to their increased interest.

A wider industry movement supports the active revival of Chinese equity market capital. LSEG data indicates Chinese firms have obtained USD 23.6 billion through investments worldwide during 2025 which represents a 208% increase compared to previous yearly numbers.

Bankers together with advisors explain that increased investor presence in Chinese markets stems from Both government oversight loosening for tech firms and new AI developer DeepSeek attracting international investors.

The approved listing of CATL is expected to intensify Hong Kong financial sector confidence because it will strengthen investor confidence in the city's capital markets alongside the current market revival. The Hungarian battery plant establishment demonstrates how the company stands crucially positioned within the worldwide EV battery supply system.