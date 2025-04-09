General Motors (GM) declared that it will end manufacturing of its three-row Cadillac XT6 gas-powered SUV model during 2025. On Tuesday the automaker made official the decision to stop making Cadillac XT6 production while moving onwards with its push to build electric vehicles for the Cadillac luxury brand.

General Motors produces the Cadillac XT6 SUV along with the XT5 SUV at its manufacturing facility located at Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee. The XT5 SUV manufacturing at GM facilities will continue until 2026 ends. The Cadillac electric SUV production line for Lyriq and Vistiq at Spring Hill Facility has its base of operations.

The company denies any relationship between the XT6 discontinuation and the new auto tariff implementation. This decision matches the existing plan for Cadillac to become completely electric.

The company declared through its statement that it introduced six new products over the span of less than a year and these vehicles symbolize what Cadillac represents going forward. The company pledges both critical luxury segments growth and portfolio reforms aimed at achieving it.

The brand followed its initial termination of gasoline XT4 SUVs during this year. Public reports by CNBC pointed toward an imminent conclusion of the XT6 model production.

The media outlet Reuters recently disclosed GM plans to boost production quantities of large trucks at their Indiana production facility. The trucks undergo production in three countries namely Mexico and Canada thereby demonstrating advanced international automotive production and supply chain operations.

As Cadillac advances its target of becoming fully electric the termination of the XT6 represents another advancement in their transportation strategy.