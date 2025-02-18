BYD is dealing with an augmented number of customer grievances after implementing complimentary smart driving features across its extensive electric vehicle product line. Thousands of BYD vehicle owners who bought their vehicles recently started complaining about having overpaid since their cars incorporated older technology.

Advertisment

Between February 11 to 17 customers submitted 4700 complaints on the 12365auto.com consumer complaint site which serves as an independent platform for vehicle grievances. Consumer complaints about BYD jumped dramatically to 4,700 reports during this week while previous figures stood at 150 complaints last week and 500 complaints throughout all of January. Important models from BYD's Ocean and Dynasty families stood among the top 10 vehicles based on complaint numbers listed on the complaint website 12365auto.com.

Also Read | Xpeng, Geely shares fall after BYD offers free smart driving features

A Seal 06 DM-i plug-in hybrid sedan purchaser filed a complaint against the dealership for misinforming them about new model releases. The sales representative provided several assurances regarding the absence of new model releases in 2023 when I persistently asked if a new model was coming out this year. Two weeks after my purchase the manufacturer BYD introduced an updated model that featured better capabilities yet maintained its original price according to this consumer complaint information.

Advertisment

The complaint platform shows BYD accepting specific customer complaints while confirming that company departments received these issues. The automotive company has not released an official announcement.

Also Read | BYD brought hundreds of Chinese workers to Brazil on irregular visas

The intense competition in China's electric vehicle market has sparked this backlash because manufacturers are rapidly launching upgraded models while offering aggressive price cuts and launching multiple incentives. The rapid pace of product evolution in the market has resulted in customer dissatisfaction because products become obsolete too quickly.

Advertisment

Tesla faced similar difficulties in China two years ago following a price reduction that resulted in customer complaints for refund demands.

As price wars and rapid innovation continue to reshape China’s EV landscape, automakers like BYD will need to navigate customer expectations carefully to maintain brand loyalty.