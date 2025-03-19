JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 MG Comet EV with improved convenience features for the existing city car. The new Comet EV enters the market at INR 4.99 lakh while offering a Battery-as-a-Service plan for INR 2.5 per km giving customers a tech-equipped solution for urban mobility needs.

The 2025 Comet EV comes in five different variants which include Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge. Safety and convenience features become enhanced in the Excite and Excite FC versions through the addition of a Rear Parking Camera and Power-folding ORVMs. Uplifts in the Exclusive and Exclusive FC models feature premium leatherette seating elements together with a four-speaker audio system system to elevate driving comfort. The Fast Charging variants of this model run on a 17.4 kWh battery which enables up to 230 km driving distance from a single charge.

Sales Head Rakesh Sen of JSW MG Motor India asserted that the innovative design and user-friendly features of the MG Comet EV make it an ideal choice for urban residents seeking daily commutation solutions. Sales numbers of the Comet EV grew by 29% during CY'24 in comparison to CY'23 as a result of rising customer acceptance. Our commitment to responding to customer needs evolutions remains the focus behind the MG Comet EV 2025 model development.

The Blackstorm Edition followed the launch of the 2025 Comet EV when MG introduced it to the market during February 2025. The Blackstorm Edition from MG costs INR 7.80 lakh but shares its Battery-as-a-Service plan with the same price structure. It comes with a "Starry Black" exterior design combination of dark chrome, black badges, and red accents. The vehicle features "Blackstorm" embroidered leatherette seats alongside a 10.25-inch touchscreen display and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration and electronically moving ORVMs and a four-speaker audio system.

Customers who purchase an MG can benefit from the MG e-Shield plan which secures repair work and service maintenance. The 3-3-3-8 service package includes a warranty that extends for 3 years up to 1 lakh kilometers as well as three years of RSA and free labor for first three scheduled services coupled with an eight-year or 1 lakh 20 thousand km battery warranty. Chennai-based customers can prebook the 2025 Comet EV model and the Blackstorm Edition at any MG dealership through a reservation payment of INR 11,000.