MG M9 premium MPV looks sleek, stylish and spacious

The MPV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be launched soon

It will be sold under the MG Select premium outlets alongside the Cyberster electric sports car

Pre-reservations have begin while bookings will start in March followed by deliveries in April this year

MG gets a boxy design which is accentuated with sleek LED DRLs and LED headlamps

It features vertical LED taillights and automatic rear sliding doors

Cabin features reclining ottoman seats that are ventilated and have massage function

With three-row seating, M9 can seat up to seven people