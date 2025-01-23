MG M9 premium MPV looks sleek, stylish and spacious
The MPV was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be launched soon
It will be sold under the MG Select premium outlets alongside the Cyberster electric sports car
Pre-reservations have begin while bookings will start in March followed by deliveries in April this year
MG gets a boxy design which is accentuated with sleek LED DRLs and LED headlamps
It features vertical LED taillights and automatic rear sliding doors
Cabin features reclining ottoman seats that are ventilated and have massage function
With three-row seating, M9 can seat up to seven people
