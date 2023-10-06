Zimbabwe records at least 100 suspected cholera deaths, imposes restrictions

Zimbabwe has recorded at least 100 suspected deaths from cholera while more than 5,000 possible cases have been reported since late last month, said the country’s ministry of health late Wednesday (Oct 4) prompting the government to impose a number of restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of the disease.

The Zimbabwe government in an emailed statement told Bloomberg, that this is the biggest flare-up in the water-borne disease since 2018 and attributed to unhygienic conditions and blocked sewers.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness which spreads through contaminated food or water and can spread rapidly in areas with poor sanitation. The infection is often said to be mild or without symptoms, but in some cases can become severe and life-threatening.

The rise in confirmed and suspected cases in Zimbabwe also comes months after its neighbour South Africa suffered its worst outbreak of the diarrheal illness in 15 years.

What is happening in Zimbabwe?

Zimbabwe’s health ministry said that out of the 100 suspected deaths due to cholera, 30 of them were confirmed to be due to the water-borne disease after laboratory tests.

They have also recorded 905 confirmed cases of cholera with another 4,609 suspected cases.

The government has since imposed restrictions like limiting the number of people at funerals and a ban on some social gatherings in affected areas.

Large gatherings at funerals in the Manicaland and Masvingo provinces – which have been some of the most affected areas in the country– have been stopped, reported the Associated Press.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, no more than 50 people are allowed to attend funerals and people should avoid shaking hands and are not allowed to serve food at the funerals.

The country’s health ministry has identified Buhera, a southeastern district, as the epicentre of the current outbreak and said that the cases have now spread to 41 districts across Zimbabwe including the capital city of Harare.

The government has also said people should stop attending open markets, some social gatherings and outdoor church camps which typically lack sanitary infrastructure.

Zimbabwe, which often struggles with access to clean water, has witnessed regular outbreaks of the water-born disease and lost more than 4,000 people to the diarrheal illness back in 2008.

