/Zelensky, Trump speak on phone, discuss escalating Russian strikes, supply of air defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with U S President Donald Trump on Friday and the two leaders reportedly discussed the escalating Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of air defence to Kyiv. The Presidential Office head in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said, “A very important and meaningful conversation between the presidents. All the details — coming soon.” Yermak called the conversation “important and productive.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later said that he spoke with US President Donald Trump about the need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

In a brief note about their call, published on Telegram, Zelensky said the US president was “very well informed” about the situation in Ukraine, as the pair discussed “the possibilities of air defence, and agreed that we will work on increasing the protection in the sky.”

He said they agreed to hold a separate meeting between their teams on this issue.

Zelensky added that they also talked about the opportunities for joint arms production, saying, “we are ready for direct projects with America,” as well as potential other joint purchases and investments.

The Ukrainian president also gave his best wishes on the US Independence Day, while thanking for US support to Kyiv so far.

“We have done a lot together with America and support all efforts to stop the killings and restore a normal, stable, dignified peace. A decent agreement is needed for peace, and Ukraine supports American proposals,” he said.



Earlier on Friday, Trump said that he came away disappointed from a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday because it does not appear the latter is looking to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

US attempts to end the war in Ukraine through diplomacy have largely stalled, and Trump is now facing growing calls to increase pressure on Putin to negotiate in earnest.