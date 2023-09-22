Zelensky meets Biden, gets aid package but warns Kyiv could lose if funding is cut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Joe Biden on Thursday (September 21) at the White House and managed to win pledges of unstinting support and air defence weapons from the latter, but also issued a warning that Kyiv might get tipped over by Russians if the Republicans continue to oppose military aid.

Speaking at the Oval Office at the start of talks, Biden said the US remains committed to providing support in Kyiv’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

"We're supporting a just and lasting peace, one that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Biden.

Zelensky returned the favour by saying: "We greatly appreciate the assistance provided by the United States to combat Russian terror, really terror."

Afterwards, Biden formally announced a military aid package worth $325 million that includes air defence systems and the second tranche of cluster munitions fired by a 155-millimeter Howitzer cannon. Additionally, the president informed that the first US M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine "next week".

"Next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered in Ukraine," Biden said.

However, the White House announced there was no deal to provide the long-range missiles that Zelensky wanted desperately for his troops.

The Ukrainian prez had marched across the Capitol and the White House after delivering addresses at the UNGA and UNSC to secure the ATACMS missiles that can strike up to 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.

Zelensky's disappointment

Despite launching a counteroffensive, Ukraine under Zelensky has made little to no inroads. His visit to Washington was an attempt to regroup and secure military funding for another round of defence.

However, signs were there that Zelensky's second visit to Washington was not being as hotly anticipated by the lawmakers as it was the last time. The Ukrainian prez was denied an opportunity to address the joint session of US Congress, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said to be behind the decision.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who has been a major supporter of Biden's pro-Ukraine policies said, Zelensky told him that: "If we don't get the aid, we will lose the war."

The Republicans, ahead of the 2024 polls are increasingly adamant that the billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine be shut down. So far, the US Congress has already sent $100 billion in aid to date to Kyiv, including $43 billion in weaponry. The GOP lawmakers are of the view that money sent to Ukraine can be better used to shore up the country's borders in the southern region.

(With inputs from agencies)