'Yup', says Elon Musk when user claims Twitter employees asked for USD 15k for blue tick

In what can be quite a sensational development, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has apparently indicated his agreement when a user demanded investigation into Twitter employees, allegedly asking in past, for USD 15,000 for a verification blue tick.

Within days of taking over Twitter, Musk has announced subscription service for Twitter Blue which the app says would give those who 'sign up now' a blue tick 'just like celebrities'

Amid all this, a Twitter user alleged that in past, Twitter employees privately demanded USD 15,000 for a blue tick.

The user with handle @WSBCHairman has made the allegation. The account has nearly 900,000 followers and it does not have a blue tick.

"Twitter employees were selling verification for upwards of $15,000. For certain accounts, mine included, they would refuse to verify you through the standard application and then privately offer to verify you for $$ behind the scenes. Investigation needed," says @WSBCHairman

In a reply to the tweet, Elon Musk tweeted, "yup"

Musk, already a high-flying billionaire and chief of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, acquired Twitter for USD 44 billion just days ago. His acquisition of Twitter came after a protracted process that saw the billionaire backing away once and then coming back to the table.

