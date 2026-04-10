/YouTube bans 'pro Iran' channel for trolling Donald Trump using AI generated Lego videos

Days after video clips reportedly created by a team of Iranians using AI to generate Lego videos to troll Donald Trump and push the Iranian narrative forward on social media, has been banned by YouTube. This ban was put in place immediately after a video from Explosive Media talking about Donald Trump and his alleged connection to Epstein Files through a rap song went viral garnering millions of views.

Explosive Media confirming the news of a ban took to X to write, “Our YouTube channel just got taken down again for violent content. Seriously! are our LEGO-style animations actually violent."

However, the Lego videos remain available on other social media platforms.

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Iran during the war has alleged that tech companies like Google — which owns YouTube — and Oracle were helping the US government through their platforms. Iran even threatened to strike the offices and data centres of these companies in the Gulf. The tech companies have, however, yet to respond to these allegations.

This is not the first time that AI images have been used in wars to set narratives. Immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 AI imagery bombarded Ukrainians. While last year the term "AI slop" was widely used to describe the imperfect images posted online show attacks on Iran's nuclear program.