You can literally swim with jellyfish and touch them on this island

Like giant octopuses or Dinosaurs, jellyfish are not the stuff of legends. They are the stuff of fear, and excruciating pain. Ask any open water swimmer or even an average beachgoer and they will tell you how these pixie-like, free-swimming wisps can give you hell. The tentacles of jellyfish contain chemicals that may cause anything from mild irritation to cardiac arrest. More often than not, a touch from these (literally) brainless creatures gives hell of a pain that lasts several weeks.

And perhaps that's why you never get to read romantic prose or poetry titled something like 'Swimming with jellyfish' on the same lines of Dolphins and other sweet-natured water dwellers.

But for those who are too enamored by the majestic yet sublime appearance of jellyfish and wonder how would it be to touch them, mother nature has an option for you.

Take a 2.5-hour boat ride from Siargao island in southeastern Philippines to go to Tojoman Lagoon and you'd find a jellyfish you can actually touch without running to your mother cursing mother nature.

The jellyfish in question are Aurelia aurita (moon jellyfish) and Mastigias papua (spotted jellyfish).

These two species of jellyfish are found in big number in waters around Tojoman Lagoon. And they don't sting humans.

The Lagoon is fairly popular among tourists and there are many other activities than touching just jellyfish.

The waters around the lagoon are shallow and motorised boats can't go there. So the tourists have to take paddleboats in order to reach the actual island.

The jellyfish hear don't sting humans, but that doesn't mean they don't sting. Their sting is fatal for their food, that is, planktons. But human skin is too thick for them to deliver the toxins.

