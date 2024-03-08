Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to prepare for conflicts at sea, protect maritime rights

Chinese leader Xi Jinping urged the armed forces on Thursday (Mar 7) to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea, protect the country's maritime rights and interests, and promote the marine economy.

As quoted by the state television, Xi said it was vital to develop a cyberspace defence system and increase the ability to protect national network security.

His remarks came when he met with a delegation of the People's Liberation Army and Armed Police Force at China's annual parliament meeting.

His remarks came on the same day a Taiwanese defence ministry assessment released a report which stated that China has increased grey-zone warfare against Taiwan, intending to "saturate" the areas surrounding the democratic island with balloons, drones, and civilian boats.

In the past few years, Taiwan's administration has claimed that China is deploying so-called grey-zone warfare, which employs irregular tactics to exhaust a foe without resorting to open battles.

The news agency Reuters said that it reviewed a copy of the report which was sent to parliament. The ministry said Beijing has launched "multi-front saturated grey-zone" tactics to harass Taiwan, further claiming that patrols of ships and planes have also increased.

China has attempted to "increase burdens of our naval and air forces and to obscure the existence of the median line in the strait", the report said, referring to an unofficial border between the two sides, which China's forces have begun regularly crossing in recent years.

It added China has also incorporated research and militia vessels in a move to "disguise military activities with civilians".

China said this week it would boost its defence spending by 7.2% this year, fuelling a military budget that has more than doubled under President Xi Jinping's 11 years in office as Beijing hardens its stance on Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of parliament, Taiwan Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said Taipei would not join an arms race with Beijing because it was an "indisputable fact" that China's military is more powerful than Taiwan's.

"The only thing we can do is to boost every aspect of our training," he said.