Xi Jinping elated after meeting with 'old friend' ex-US secretary of state Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger, the former US Secretary of State, is currently in Beijing and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, which was quite unusual as the recent visits by US officials, meeting with Xi was excluded.

The state broadcaster CCTV said that Xi met Kissinger at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and hailed the 100-year-old Kissinger's role in opening up ties between China and the US in the 1970s.

Xi told Kissinger that "old friends" like him will never be forgotten and added that "once again, China and the US are at a crossroads of where to go from here, and once again, both sides need to make a choice".

Xi said his visit this time is of "special significance" as he noted that Kissinger has just celebrated his 100th birthday and has visited China more than 100 times.

"The Chinese people never forget their old friends and Sino-US relations will always be linked with the name of Henry Kissinger," Xi told him.

Kissinger secretly flew to Beijing in July 1971 on a mission to establish relations with communist China. He was then US national security advisor and had emerged as a vital cog in normalising ties between Washington and Beijing in the 1970s.

At that time, he served as secretary of state and national security advisor in the administrations of Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Kissinger has grown wealthy advising businesses in China since leaving office. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has warned against a hawkish turn in US policy.

CCTV said on Wednesday, "Since 1971, Dr. Kissinger has visited China more than 100 times."

"On May 27 this year, the legendary diplomat celebrated his 100th birthday, and this visit is also his first trip to China since turning 100," it added.

Meeting amid frayed US-China ties

This meeting is also seen as an attempt by Beijing and Washington to mend the ties between them.

Kissinger said in the meeting, "Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by the Shanghai Communique, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle, and move the relationship in a positive direction."

Meanwhile, Xi said that "China is willing to discuss with the US side the right way for the two countries to get along and promote the steady progress of China-US relations."

(With inputs from agencies)

