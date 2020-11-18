World's only surviving white giraffe gets fitted with a tracking device

With the aim to protect the last known surviving white male giraffe from poachers, conservationists have attached a GPS tracking device into it.

The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

As per the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, the tracking device has been attached to one of the giraffe’s ossicones, the horn-like protuberances on its head. It can further help the conservation group to keep a track on the movements of this unique giraffe by giving hourly updates.

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white colour, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border.

The device was attached to the giraffe of November 8. The rangers will track the movement of giraffe in the conservancy based in Garissa County, eastern Kenya.

Earlier in March this year, poachers killed two of his family members, leaving behind only one giraffe. The white giraffe was first discovered in 2017 along with its calf. She gave birth to another calf in August last year.



