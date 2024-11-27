London, England

The world’s oldest man, John Tinniswood, died at the age of 112, Guinness World Records said on Tuesday, November 26. The Englishman survived two world wars and two global pandemics.

Born in the same year when the iconic Titanic ship sank, Tinniswood took his last breath in his care home in the town of Southport in northwest England. He was surrounded by “music and love” in his last moments, his family told Guinness World Records.

“John had many fine qualities. He was intelligent, decisive, brave, calm in any crisis, talented at maths and a great conversationalist,” his family said.

Tinniswood was born in August 1912 in Liverpool and got married in 1942, amid World War II, during which he was part of the Royal Army Pay Corps. He later worked in the oil industry as an accountant and retired at the age of 60. Amongst his family members were his daughter, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His wife passed away in 1986.

The late Queen Elizabeth sent him a birthday card every year since he turned 100 until she died in 2022.

Tinniswood had a regular diet, although he delighted in eating his favourite battered fish and chips every Friday. He said there was no secret to his long life, and called it “just luck.”

“You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it,” he said.

According to the Guinness World Records, he kept himself mentally occupied with the news and managed his finances himself, which may have contributed to his long-term health.

In April this year, he was awarded the title of the world’s oldest man by Guinness World Records.

(With inputs from agencies)