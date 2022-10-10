World Mental Health Day 2022: Status of mental health across the world

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 across the world to raise awareness through various programmes and events in order to draw attention to mental health issues, while representing a global commitment to raise awareness around them to mobilise support.

World Mental Health Day 2022

This year’s theme is “Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority”. Several concerns have been raised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) which indicated that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic at least one in eight people worldwide were suffering from mental health issues. However, there was a lack of proper infrastructure to support mental health.

According to a WHO report, at least one in seven people from India suffers from mental illnesses like depression, anxiety and so on. Last year, World Mental Health Day was marked at the end of the ‘Mental Health Awareness Campaign Week’ by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India.

The first World Mental Health Day was observed on October 10, 1992, as an annual activity by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) a non-governmental organisation founded in 1948. Subsequently, in 1994, they started assigning particular themes for the annual event, seeing its popularity, “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World,” was the very first theme.



ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day 2022: 5 Bollywood movies about mental health

Status of mental health across the world

The report on the status of mental health across the world is based on the WHO data published earlier this year:

1. At least one in seven world’s adolescents suffer from mental health disorders.

2. Depression is the most common mental health disorder, at least 5% of adults globally suffer from it, says WHO.

3. More than 700,000 people die by suicide every year.

4. Globally, suicide accounts for one in 100 deaths.

5. People with severe mental disorders are likely to die at least 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population

6. At least 40% of low-income countries do not include essential medicines like lithium carbonate mood stabilisers for bipolar disorder which have been on the WHO Model list for decades.

7. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds across the world.

8. At least one in nine people in settings affected by conflict have a moderate or severe mental health disorder.

9. WHO data shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a 25% increase in cases of anxiety and depression.

Therefore, to have different events and programmes in line with World Mental Health Day whose primary goal is to raise awareness about mental health issues across the world.



ALSO READ: UN calls for safeguarding mental health on the job, lays down guidelines to tackle stress at workplace

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), practising self-care can help you manage stress, increase energy and lower your risk of falling sick. Here are some of the ways recommended by the NIMH that you can practice self-care to improve both your physical and mental health:

1. Exercise regularly: According to NIMH, just 30 minutes of walking every day can help boost your mood and improve your health. Even small amounts of exercise can add up and do not be discouraged after just one time.

2. Eat healthy, regular meals and stay hydrated: A balanced diet and plenty of water can improve one's energy and focus throughout the day, this also includes limiting the intake of caffeinated beverages coffee and soft drinks.

3. Prioritising sleep: Make a schedule and stick to it to make sure you are getting enough sleep. This also includes limiting your exposure to blue light from screens and devices before bedtime as it can make it difficult to fall asleep.

4. Try relaxing activities: One can do this by exploring various relaxation or wellness programs or apps, which tend to incorporate meditation, muscle relaxation, or breathing exercises. This could also include journaling and other regular activities that can help you relax.

5. Setting goals and priorities: For this recommendation, the idea is to decide what must get done now and what can wait, including learning how to say “no” when the tasks start piling up and become overwhelming. Try to be mindful of what you have accomplished through the day as opposed to what you were unable to, says NIMH.

6. Stay connected: Reach out to family and friends who can help provide emotional support in times of difficulty.

7. Practising gratitude: This includes reminding yourself of daily things you are grateful for, be specific. One can also write it down or replay it in their mind.

These steps are not definite or work for everyone since everyone’s idea of self-care is different. It will take a lot of trial and error to discover and understand what works best for you. It is also “not a cure” for mental illnesses but understanding what causes or triggers your symptoms and how to best cope with them.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.