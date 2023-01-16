World Economic Forum Davos 2023: Theme, agenda, significance, dates and all you need to know

World Economic Forum 2023 Davos: The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced that its annual meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from 16 January to 20 January 2023. Davos is a small town in the Swiss Alps that attracts some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful people every year in January when the World Economic Forum meets.

The forum attracts prominent figures from all walks of life, from politicians and business owners to socialites and celebrities, who gather to discuss some of the world's most pressing issues. The event will be hosted by the World Economic Forum in cooperation with the Swiss government and the Canton of Graubünden.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) was founded in 1971 by Swiss-German economist and professor Klaus Schwab, who wanted to bring together global leaders to collaborate on social, economic, and political issues. It operates on the mission- 'Committed to improving the state of the world'.

This year's meet will see many notable personalities from around the world including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and many more.

Over 2,700 leaders from 130 countries are invited to this year's meeting in Davos. Laurence Fink, CEO of the American multinational investment firm BlackRock, will also attend the meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that members of his government are also planning to attend the forum and that he has discussed Ukraine's reconstruction with Fink once the war is over.

Leaders from India will be present in large numbers as well. The meeting is expected to be attended by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, and RK Singh, as well as Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, BS Bommai, and Yogi Adityanath among many others.

What is the World Economic Forum?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual gathering of leaders from business, politics, and academia to discuss the most pressing issues confronting the global economy.

When and where is the WEF 2023 taking place?

The WEF 2023 will take place in Davos, Switzerland from 16-20 January 2023.

What is the theme of this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos summit?

The theme for this year's summit is 'Cooperation for Sustainable Growth and Shared Prosperity'.

Why this year's World Economic Forum Davos Summit is different?

This will be the World Economic Forum's first in-person winter Annual Meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

What will be on the agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos meeting?

The following issues will be taken into consideration in this year's meet: