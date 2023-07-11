Woman pleads guilty to helping daughter abort pregnancy illegally, burn and bury fetus

A 42-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that she illegally gave her daughter medications to perform an abortion in 2022. She even admitted that she helped the teen to burn and bury the fetus in a field.

Earlier in May, a mother from Nebraska, identified as Jessica Burgess, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her then-17-year-old daughter Celeste Burgess had also pleaded not guilty to three charges, including a felony. Celeste is being tried as an adult in this case.

Jessica dropped the earlier not-guilty plea and admitted that she assisted her daughter to abort the pregnancy after 20 weeks of gestation.

She is also accused of false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains. Madison County district court documents show that she had ordered abortion pills on the internet.

Local reports have mentioned that two other charges against the mother were dismissed. The charges were: concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician.

They had burned the remains of the fetus and buried it in a field north of Norfolk in north-eastern Nebraska, which was later discovered by the investigating authorities.

In Nebraska, self-managed abortion is not illegal, but this case is different as prosecutors have charged both the mother and the daughter under other criminal statutes.

Celeste pleaded guilty to one count of abandoning a dead human body and faces up to two years in prison. Celeste will be sentenced on July 20 and Jessica is set for sentencing on September 22. Roe v Wade judgement in US Last year, the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion making it a hot topic across the nation. The issue regarding abortion appeared to be legally settled in 1973 by the SC's landmark ruling in Roe v Wade before it was struck down.

After the decision, the court placed reproductive rights in the hands of individual US states: some quickly banned the procedure, but others moved to protect it.

(With inputs from agencies)

