With eye on North Korea nuclear threat, US and South Korea hold 'table-top' drill

The Pentagon on Thursday (February 23) said that officials from the US and South Korea took part in a simulated 'table-top' exercise aimed at actions after possible use of nuclear weapons by North Korea. Last year, nuclear-armed North Korea carried out unprecedented number of missile tests that included intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

This was the 8th US and South Korean deterrence strategy committee table-top exercise, known as DSC TTX, and the first edition since they agreed last year to hold the drills annually.

"Given the DPRK's recent aggressive nuclear policy and advancements in nuclear capabilities, the (table top) scenario focused on the possibility of the DPRK's use of nuclear weapons," a Pentagon statement said, using the acronym of the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"The U.S. and South Korea delegations focused their discussion on Alliance deterrence to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and potential options for responding to DPRK nuclear weapons use," it added, but did not say specifically what scenarios were played out.

Seoul's defence ministry said the allies reaffirmed their readiness for any North Korean nuclear threats, and agreed to continue reinforcing intelligence sharing, crisis consultation, joint planning and execution of extended deterrence.

"The U.S. side stressed that any use of nuclear weapons by North Korea against the United States or its allies and friends would be unacceptable and result in an end of its regime," the ministry said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

