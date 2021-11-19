Wishes pour in as Sikhs across world celebrate Gurupurab; South Australia parliament holds ‘parkash’ ceremony

Various leaders have extended their wishes on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated by Sikhs across the world. The festival marks the birth anniversary of the Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who is known for laying the foundation of Sikhism. It falls on the full moon of Kartik Purnima, 18 days after Diwali.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings as he said, "His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021 ×

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also extended his greetings on this auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan."

Wishing 552nd Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to all Sikhs around the world. On this auspicious occasion, we welcome thousands of Sikhs to visit their religious sites in Pakistan. I reiterate my govt’s commitment to continue facilitating them to perform their religious rituals. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 19, 2021 ×

Union Home minister Amit Shah also wished people as he said that Guru Nanak Dev will always inspire people.

Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes.

In a first, the South Australian Parliament celebrated Gurupurab with a ‘parkash’ ceremony of Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Russell Wortley, member of the Legislative Council hosted the event and termed it as a proud moment for all. “This year is indeed special as we have the holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib,here in the Balcony room of South Australian Parliament House. It is a proud moment for us all,” said Wortley.

“I have attended many of your festivals, programmes, gurdwara prayer services and even weddings. I feel that I have some connection with the Sikhs the brave, the warriors, the saviours,” Wortley said addressing the gathering

Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in a village called Nankana Sahib. He is the first of the ten gurus of Sikhs. His teachings, preached worldwide are collected in the sacred scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, written in Gurmukhi.