Wisconsin

The 15-year-old US girl Natalie Rupnow, who killed two people and wounded six others in a school shooting in Wisconsin on Monday (Dec 16) had a turbulent life at home. The court records revealed her parents had divorced and remarried multiple times. She was even enrolled for therapy.

The girl, who also goes by the name Samantha, died of a self-inflicted gunshot after she opened fire in a classroom at Abundant Life Christian School in the state.

Police have said an investigation is on to find the motive behind the shooting.

The court documents revealed Rupnow's parents had a custody agreement for her due to which she had to move between their homes every two to three days.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a press conference on Tuesday (Dec 17), “There are always signs of a school shooting before it occurs".

He also urged people to have patience as authorities investigated her social media activities to know her mindset leading to the shooting.

This was the ninth time a female carried out a shooting in a school in 25 years in the US and Rupnow was among the youngest shooters in recent times.

'How she got the gun?'

Rupnow's father, Jeff Rupnow, and mother, Mellissa, are reportedly coordinating with the investigating team but have not responded to comment on the family issues.

Authorities went to Rupnow's father's Facebook page and found he used to celebrate every achievement of his daughter. Be it her winning the purple belt in Karate or him buying a house, he used to post about everything.

In August, he posted a photograph in which Rupnow was holding a gun and taking aim at the firing range. Her father wrote in the post that he and Rupnow had joined a club early this year and they are "loving every second of it".

Authorities have not yet declared how she acquired the gun used for the shooting. “How does any 15-year-old get hold of a gun?” a police chief said in a press conference.

Shooting in school

Police identified Natalie Rupnow as the shooter on the same day of the incident, Monday (Dec 16).

Speaking at a press briefing, Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, said, "She was a student at the school, and evidence suggests she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound".

He also revealed that the shooting was reported by a young second-grade student before 11:00 am local time (1700 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)