About 63 million Americans are under weather alerts as a severe winter storm unleashes snow, ice and strong winds across the central United States. The storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures and the heaviest snowfall of the decade.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), large parts of Canada and 30 states in the US from Kansas to the East Coast are under weather warnings. The region from Ohio to the capital, Washington DC, is likely to receive snowfall of 6-12 in (15-30 cm).

State of emergency in six states

A state of emergency has been declared in six US states including Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Parts of Florida are also expected to witness freezing weather conditions.

The severe weather conditions in the US are caused due to the polar vortex, according to meteorologists. A polar vortex is an area of cold air circulating around the Arctic, which has now reached the US.

Sweeping across the Central Plains, the snowstorm is predicted to hit the East Coast of the country by Sunday (Jan 5) evening. Parts of upstate New York have experienced at least 3ft of snow so far, while parts of northern Missouri and Kansas have observed 14 in and 10 in of snow respectively.

Blizzard warnings have been issued in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. Washington DC’s mayor has declared a snow emergency until Sunday evening.

“For locations in this region that receive the highest snow totals, it may be the heaviest snowfall in at least a decade,” the NWS said on Sunday.

The foul weather may also result in a delay in the certification of President-elect Donald Trump, confirming his victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Travel delays expected

Due to the dangerous situation created by the snowstorm, several delays in flights, trains, and road travel are expected. Nearly 1,500 flights have been cancelled, while 5,000 have been delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

Amtrak rail services have also announced the cancellation of several trains amid the storm.

The NWS also warned “Whiteout conditions will make travel extremely hazardous, with impassable roads and a high risk of motorists becoming stranded.”

(With inputs from agencies)