Winter storm Piper hits California, another grips large parts of US leaving millions without power

A winter storm has gripped several parts of the US, including Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, leaving at least a million without power. In California, the Piper storm is separately creating havoc.

The powerful winter storm has brought with it bitter cold, gusty winds and blizzard conditions. More than 820,000 homes and businesses were without power in Michigan following a terrible ice storm. DTE, one of the largest power providers in the state, said the icy conditions had caused “extreme amounts of damage” to power infrastructure.

The company says that while several people are left without power in the cold, the downed power lines also create dangerous conditions. The National Weather Service has issue winter weather advisories for several areas in the country covering more than 13 million people. The advisories stand from Washington state to New England. “A prolonged major winter storm will continue to bring widespread heavy snow and blizzard conditions to portions of the west as well as the northern Plains/Great Lakes,” the NWS warned in a forecast Thursday morning.

The storm has delayed or cancelled more than 1,300 flights across the nation, according to Flightware.com.

Meanwhile, in California, drivers were caught off guard by a rare weather phenomena, a separate storm known as the Piper storm. They reported tough driving conditions in San Bernardino. Chains on tires are a must in this area due to fierce weather conditions. Drivers reported fast-changing weather conditions in the region from clear skies to near whiteout roads.

Dangerous driving conditions were reported from Oregon where a car slid down an icy road on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, other parts of the US are witnessing record high temperatures. Stretches across the south are seeing temperatures pushing past 80 degree Fahrenheit. Temperatures broke records in the midwest, mid-Atlantic and south-east. Parts of the Ohio Valley and the South are likely to see record high temperatures, with the mercury hitting 88 degree F (31 C) in Jacksonville, Florida.



Experts say such frequent storms along with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

