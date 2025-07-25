/Will UK recognise Palestine state? Pressure mounts on PM Starmer to follow France as Trump comes calling

Pressure is increasing on Britain to recognise the state of Palestine, just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron made the historic announcement to do so. While the UK continues to support a two-state solution since 1980 in the Israel-Palestine conflict, the war and worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza are forcing the hand of the Labour Prime Minister Kier Starmer to make the bold deicision.

UK recognising Palestine state: What are Starmer's choices?

Starmer and several member of his cabinet are of the view that a recognition of the Palestinian state should be ‘strategically timed’ within a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. But criticis argue that waiting for a perfect moment could lead to missing the opportunity altogether, warning that ultimately there would not be a Palestinian state left to recognise. Amid the Gaza war, the UK has taken limited steps like sanctioning hardliner Israeli ministers like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir for inciting violence.

But Labour governemnt's is being slammed for being overly cautious to avoid offending allies like the US.

France’s recognition of Palestinian state

On Thursday (July 24), French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood by the UN General Assembly in September. France’s commitment to recognise Palestinian statehood has intensified scrutiny of the UK’s position. With this histoic move, France will become the first G7 member to recognise Palestine.

Macron’s initiative has increased expectations for UK alignment, since the two nations have pledged to coordinate on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Palestinian officials as well as countries like Saudi Arabia welcomed Macron's decision, while the US and Israel condemned it.

Starmer is expected to speak to Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as early as Friday.

Starmer is facing pressure from both inside and outside his party

If UK recognises Palestine, it would be a watershed moment. Already, more than 125 British MPs, including from Labour and the Liberal Democrats, supported the immediate recognition of Palestine, calling it an inalienable right, not conditional on a broader peace process.

Labour MP Sarah Champion recently organised a cross-party letter signed by more than 100 MPs, citing the UK’s historical responsibility stemming from the Balfour Declaration, to recognise Palestine. Some members of Starmer cabinet such as Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn have publically called for Palestine recognition. London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour-supporingng Trades Union Congress have also joined the call.

More than 30 former diplomats and ambassadors, the Archbishop of York have asked for recognition, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

What is Starmer's position on Palestinian statehood?

The British prime inister has acknowledged Palestinian statehood as an “inalienable right”, and condemned the 'unspeakable and indefensible' situation in Gaza, where mass starvation is being reported due to Israel’s aid blockade.

But Starmer maintains that a recognition of Palestine must come within a peace process to ensure maximum impact, a view backed by some of his cabinet members like Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle.

Starmer recognising Palestine could jeapordise ties with US amid Trump’s visit

Trump is visiting Scotland on a private trip, but is expected to either meet or talk to Starmer when he is in UK on Friday. Starmer is supporting efforts led by the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Trump, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is likely to pressure Starmer against recognising Palestine. Starmer, for his part, is likely to raise the Gaza humanitarian crisis with Trump. Netanyahu opposes the recognition of Palestine, calling it a launch pad to annihilate Israel.

Starmer's dilemma on recognising Palestine