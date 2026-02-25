/Will software engineering profession die in the age of AI? IBM stock bleeds as Claude Code writes COBOL scripts. What it means for techies

Since the 1960s, IBM was the undisputed leader in both hardware and software. Much of the world’s mission-critical computing infrastructure — especially systems running on COBOL — still depends on IBM mainframes, generating recurring revenue from hardware, maintenance, consulting, and modernisation services. That dominance was shaken this week. IBM’s stock plunged nearly 13 per cent in a single day — its worst drop since 2000 — wiping out roughly $30–31 billion in market value. The fall followed investor concerns that easier, cheaper AI-driven coding could erode demand for IBM’s legacy services and mainframes.

The trigger? A blog post by Anthropic demonstrating how its AI agent, Claude Code, can automate key phases of COBOL modernisation. The system can analyse massive legacy codebases, map dependencies, identify risks, and accelerate migration from old architectures to modern systems.

Investors in legacy software giants like IBM fear this may signal a broader shift: agentic AI tools like Claude Code could soon take over development and deployment work — the bread and butter of millions of software engineers and a major revenue stream for hundreds of software firms.

What is Claude Code, the agentic AI disrupting coding?

Claude Code functions as an advanced AI-powered coding assistant capable of autonomously building features, fixing bugs, analysing codebases, and modernising legacy systems. It works with virtually any text-based programming language through agentic file reading and reasoning.

Which programming languages can Claude Code support?

The short answer: practically everything.

Claude Code has the strongest support in Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, Java, Go, Rust, C++, C#, Ruby, PHP, and SQL. It can also handle legacy languages such as COBOL, PL/I, FORTRAN, and Natural. In addition, it supports scripting and configuration formats including Bash, Shell, JSON, YAML, TOML, HTML, XML, and CSS.

A broader list of supported languages includes Assembler, Bash, C, C#, C++, COBOL, CSS, Dart, Dockerfile, Elixir, Erlang, FORTRAN, Go, Haskell, HTML, Java, JavaScript, JSON, Julia, Kotlin, Lua, MATLAB, Natural, Objective-C, Perl, PHP, PL/I, PowerShell, Python, R, Ruby, Rust, Scala, Shell scripting, Solidity, SQL, Swift, TOML, TypeScript, VHDL, Verilog, XML, and YAML.

Why markets reacted when IBM's COBOL was written by AI agent of Claude Code

The panic selling of IBM stocks began after Anthropic’s demonstration showed that AI could potentially replace expensive human-led modernization projects. Investors worry that if AI agents can perform large-scale COBOL analysis and migration at lower cost, demand for traditional consulting and maintenance services could shrink.

IBM executives tried to put up a brave front, saying that true modernisation involves more than simple code translation — it includes architecture redesign, compliance, governance, and platform-level value.

Interestingly, IBM itself is investing heavily in AI through its in-house platform, watsonx.

Other software stocks also came under pressure. As AI agents reduce reliance on traditional enterprise vendors, companies in cybersecurity and enterprise tooling faced similar questions about long-term demand.

Agentic coding impact on software engineering jobs

AI coding tools have significantly transformed productivity. The disruption to the profession is already visible in 2026.

Anthropic claims that engineers at companies such as Spotify achieved up to 90 per cent reductions in migration time by using AI to handle routine tasks, debugging, feature implementation, and even entire projects.

According to Boris Cherny, head of Claude Code, “Coding is practically solved” for many use cases.

AI reportedly writes much of the code at Anthropic itself, delivering productivity gains of up to 200 per cent.

So, is the software engineer job dead?

Agentic coding does not necessarily eliminate human engineers — but it radically shifts their role.

Many software developers already rely on AI tools, transitioning from writing code to validating, guiding, and overseeing AI-generated outputs.

The role of the software engineer is evolving away from pure coding and support functions. Future responsibilities are likely to focus on higher-level system design, validation, safety, business logic, architecture, security, and integration.

Some predict that the “software engineer” title may eventually fade, replaced by roles such as “builder” — closer to product managers who orchestrate AI agents rather than manually writing code.

However, the transition could be painful for some.

Routine coding work — especially cost-arbitrage outsourcing from India and other parts of Asia — may become increasingly automated. There may be job shifts or reductions in traditional coding positions.

At the same time, demand is expected to grow for professionals skilled in oversight, complex reasoning, compliance, security, and high-stakes system management where errors carry significant consequences.

Software engineering may become less about hand-writing code and more about orchestrating AI systems.

Future of software languages

Legacy programming languages with aging codebases, scarce skilled developers, and high maintenance costs could face accelerated decline.

AI tools like Claude Code can map complex dependencies and automate modernisation, putting pressure on service providers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, which historically relied on large-scale human resource deployments for maintaining legacy systems.

The software industry will likely shift toward AI-augmented development, where engineers collaborate with agentic systems rather than coding line by line.

In this new environment, survival may depend less on syntax mastery and more on adaptability, architectural thinking, and the ability to supervise intelligent machines.