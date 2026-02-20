/‘Job disruption is coming’: Says Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei at India AI Impact Summit

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global job market, and even AI companies are not immune.Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said that AI systems are becoming powerful enough to automate software engineering tasks end to end. As a result, companies including his own may not need as many software engineers in the future.

His remarks come amid growing debate over whether AI will replace white-collar jobs or create new roles.

‘Disruption is coming,’ says Dario Amodei

During an media interview at the summit, Amodei said disruption is likely across industries.

“I think there's going to be some disruption, not related to any particular company or particular industry,” he said, referring to the broader impact of AI technology.

He stressed that the change is not targeted at a specific sector, but linked to the overall progress of AI systems.

Anthropic is the company behind Claude, an advanced AI model used for writing, coding and research tasks.

Anthropic may need fewer software engineers

Amodei acknowledged that even AI firms could reduce their engineering workforce over time.

“In the future, even within Anthropic, we would need less software engineers than we have today, because the models are better at automating software engineering end to end,” he said.

This statement reflects a wider industry trend. AI coding tools are now capable of writing, reviewing and debugging code with minimal human input. Several technology firms have increased investment in AI automation tools to improve productivity.

In recent months, companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture and TCS have announced job cuts while increasing AI spending.

Will AI create new jobs?

Despite warning about disruption, Amodei suggested that new roles could emerge.

He mentioned the idea of a “forward deployed engineer” someone with technical knowledge who works closely with clients to help implement AI systems.

“That’s one possible example where one thing goes away, but another door opens,” he said.

Such roles could focus on integrating AI into business workflows, training teams, and managing AI deployments.

However, Amodei also admitted uncertainty about whether new jobs will fully replace those lost.

“I can’t guarantee that more jobs will be created than are destroyed. We have to make that true,” he said.

SaaS fears and AI automation

There have been concerns among software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms that AI systems like Claude could automate many services currently provided by IT companies.

When asked about fears among companies that AI might replace existing industries, Amodei said, “We’re not trying to replace existing industries.”

Still, analysts note that AI tools are increasingly capable of handling tasks such as coding, documentation, customer support and data analysis areas traditionally handled by large technical teams.

What this means for software engineers

The discussion highlights a shift in how work may evolve:

Routine coding tasks may become automated

Higher-level design and AI oversight roles could grow

Client-facing and AI integration roles may expand

Continuous skill upgrades may become essential

Industry experts have repeatedly said that while AI may reduce demand for certain roles, it could also increase demand for professionals who can manage, customise and supervise AI systems.

The bigger AI workforce debate

The remarks by Dario Amodei add to a broader global debate about AI and employment. Tech leaders have expressed mixed views on whether automation will lead to large-scale job losses or a shift towards new types of work.

What remains clear is that AI development is accelerating. Whether that leads to net job gains or losses will depend on how governments, companies and workers adapt.