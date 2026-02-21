/How is AI disrupting cybersecurity? Cyber stocks fall after Anthropic unveils Claude AI vulnerability tool

Shares of several cybersecurity companies declined sharply after US-based AI firm Anthropic introduced a new feature designed to automatically detect and help fix software vulnerabilities.

Following the announcement, JFrog dropped around 24 per cent, CrowdStrike fell about 8 per cent, Okta declined more than 9 per cent, and GitLab slipped over 8 per cent. Other cybersecurity firms including Zscaler, Rubrik and Palo Alto Networks also recorded losses during trading.

The market reaction highlights investor concern that artificial intelligence tools could change how cybersecurity services are delivered.

What is Claude Code Security?

Anthropic’s new tool, called Claude Code Security, has been integrated into its Claude Code platform. According to the company, the feature can scan entire codebases, identify potential security flaws and suggest targeted patches for developers to review.

The tool is currently available in a limited research preview. Anthropic said early access is being provided to enterprise customers and open-source maintainers to refine the system before a wider rollout.

The company explained that the tool is designed to support developers and security teams in identifying issues that traditional scanning methods may overlook.

Why did cybersecurity stocks fall?

The sharp fall in cybersecurity stocks reflects concerns that AI-powered coding platforms could reduce demand for certain traditional security tools.

Investors appear worried that automation may impact growth prospects and profit margins across the sector. If AI systems can detect vulnerabilities directly within the development process, companies offering standalone security scanning or vulnerability detection services could face increased competition.

Market analysts note that while AI may enhance productivity, it also introduces new competitive pressure in software and cybersecurity markets.

How AI is changing software security

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being integrated into software development workflows. Tools can now generate code, test applications and suggest improvements in real time.

Claude Code Security adds vulnerability detection and patch recommendations to this growing list of AI-powered features.

Anthropic stated that the tool aims to help teams respond to emerging AI-driven threats while strengthening protection across applications. However, experts say human review remains essential, as AI-generated patches must be validated before deployment.

Claude Code Security remains in early preview, and its long-term impact on the cybersecurity industry is yet to be seen.

While markets reacted quickly, some analysts believe AI tools may complement rather than replace traditional cybersecurity services. Security firms may also integrate similar AI-based systems into their own products.