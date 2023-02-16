Wieambilla shooting: Australian police ambush labelled religious terror assault

A shooting ambush in a rural Australian hamlet that led to the death of six people in December 2022 has been labelled a terrorist act with a religious motive. According to authorities, this is the first time a terror incident in Australia has been associated with Christian extremist ideology. In December of last year, Nathaniel, Stacey, and Gareth Train opened fire on a rural Queensland farm, killing two police officers and a neighbour in the process, as reported by the BC.

During a protracted police stand-off, the three were shot and killed.

Police have been investigating whether the group including brothers Nathaniel and Gareth, and Stacey, who had at different points in time been married to each man - were linked to conspiracy theories.

The Trains "acted as an autonomous cell" and "executed a religiously-motivated terrorist attack," Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Tracey Lindford said on Thursday (February 16), citing the results of their investigation.

They were premillennialists, followers of a brand of Religious fundamentalism that has been used to harm law enforcement.

"They did refer to police as monsters and demons - as evil."

"Christian extremist ideology has been linked to other attacks around the world, but this is the first time we've seen it appear in Australia," Lindford said.

She said that the attack was premeditated and that investigators had discovered "strong evidence" of prior planning and preparation.

The Gareth and Stacey-owned property was secured with camouflaged hiding places, barricades, mud mounds, weapons, knives, Cameras, and mirrors on trees.

Linford stated that the Attacks have been connected to people in the United States despite the fact that there is "no proof" that anybody else in Australia aided or participated in the assault. Investigators there have received information from the police.

November 2022: Australian police ambush

Two police officers, Matthew Arnold, 26, and Rachel McCrow, 29, were shot right away and then allegedly shot once more in an execution-style. The fourth cop was terrorised by the gunmen, who lit fires to try to chase her away. Another police was hurt but managed to escape.

Alan Dare, a neighbour who arrived to the scene to provide assistance and was 58 years old, was also shot and killed, as reported by the BBC.